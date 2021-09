This boy was found alone by Detroit police at 9:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, on the city's west side.

Detroit police are looking for the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found alone Monday morning near Huntington Road and Santa Maria Street on the city’s west side.

Police believe the boy is between 3 and 4 years old. He was found about 9:40 a.m. Monday.

If you can help, please reach out to the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800.

