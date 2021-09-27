Michigan health group pushes for statewide school mask mandate after officials threatened

DETROIT – The Michigan Association for Local Public Health believes the pandemic is bringing the worst out of people when it comes down to making threats against health and school officials because of mask wearing.
With that said, the Association is asking State leaders to instate a mask mandate before it’s too late.
“We’ve had multiple health officers who have had their lives threatened, their careers threatened, their funding threatened,” said Norm Hess. “There’s just a lot of outlandish behavior going on.”
Michigan Association for Local Public Health executive director Norm Hess insists too many people have gone too far by threating school officials all because they have a different opinion on whether a mask should be worn in public schools or not.
“There’s some pretty, pretty crazy behavior out there in public meetings, I mean you can look at many different media websites and see types of behaviors that we would not have expected in the middle of a public health crisis like this,” said Hess.
It’s because of that reason that Hess and several others with the Michigan Association of Local Public Health are urging State leaders to go ahead and get on the same page, before the worst happens.
“It’s affecting multiple jurisdictions right now, and that is why we asked MDHHS to consider. Again, a statewide mass mandate for schools. We have been in regular contact with Director Hertel,” Hess explained.
Just days ago Local 4 showed you Kent County health Director, Adam London, who had his life threatened because of the school mask mandate. Hess says at the end of the day, they’re just regular people.
“These health officers, they are citizens of their counties, their kids go to school, they want this over just as much as anybody else does. It’s just a tragedy that people are treating them this way. They’re not elected officials and they’re just doing the job that they were hired to do,” Hess added.
In response, the governor’s office sent Local 4 the following statement.
