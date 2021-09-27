Michigan health group pushes for statewide school mask mandate after officials threatened

The Association is asking State leaders to instate a mask mandate before it’s too late

The Association is asking State leaders to instate a mask mandate before it’s too late

DETROIT – The Michigan Association for Local Public Health believes the pandemic is bringing the worst out of people when it comes down to making threats against health and school officials because of mask wearing.

With that said, the Association is asking State leaders to instate a mask mandate before it’s too late.

Read: Tracking Michigan school districts, colleges requiring masks for 2021-2022 school year

“We’ve had multiple health officers who have had their lives threatened, their careers threatened, their funding threatened,” said Norm Hess. “There’s just a lot of outlandish behavior going on.”

Michigan Association for Local Public Health executive director Norm Hess insists too many people have gone too far by threating school officials all because they have a different opinion on whether a mask should be worn in public schools or not.

Ad

“There’s some pretty, pretty crazy behavior out there in public meetings, I mean you can look at many different media websites and see types of behaviors that we would not have expected in the middle of a public health crisis like this,” said Hess.

It’s because of that reason that Hess and several others with the Michigan Association of Local Public Health are urging State leaders to go ahead and get on the same page, before the worst happens.

“It’s affecting multiple jurisdictions right now, and that is why we asked MDHHS to consider. Again, a statewide mass mandate for schools. We have been in regular contact with Director Hertel,” Hess explained.

Just days ago Local 4 showed you Kent County health Director, Adam London, who had his life threatened because of the school mask mandate. Hess says at the end of the day, they’re just regular people.

Ad

“These health officers, they are citizens of their counties, their kids go to school, they want this over just as much as anybody else does. It’s just a tragedy that people are treating them this way. They’re not elected officials and they’re just doing the job that they were hired to do,” Hess added.

In response, the governor’s office sent Local 4 the following statement.

“We are working with superintendents, school boards, and local health departments to help increase the number of school districts with smart mask policies because data shows that local mask policies can significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that students can safely continue in-person learning. Right now, around 260 school districts, including all districts in Wayne and Oakland counties, are covered under a mask policy this school year, which accounts for more than 63% of the student body or approximately 800,000 students in traditional public school across the state. When districts and local public health leaders work together to implement mask guidelines, it creates buy-in at the community level, which leads to better outcomes and better adherence to policies that keep kids, teachers, staff, and parents safe. We will continue to support and encourage schools that do the right thing by taking action to implement smart health precautions to ensure that students can receive a quality education in person in a safe environment.” Office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.