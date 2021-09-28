Neighbors’ political argument escalates to obscenity, vandalism in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents in a Clinton Township neighborhood said things are usually quiet, but there is a dispute that is now getting the attention of not only neighbors but also police.

“My husband and I were driving through the neighborhood the other day and I looked at the garage and I said, ‘Whoa, that’s not good,’” Laura Kessler said.

Laura Kessler was referring to a flag that was being flown outside of her neighbor’s home.

The flag outside Mario Vennettilli’s home showed, “(expletive) Biden” and people who voted for him.

“I thought that the flag that they hung up was extremely inappropriate,” a neighbor said.

Vennettilli said everything started with a dispute.

“The past few month or two, one of the neighbors have been yelling over things about Donald Trump because I have a Donald Trump flag, so I decided well, they’re going to exercise their rights, I’m going to exercise mine, so I bought a “(expletive) Biden” flag and I hung it on my house,” he said.

On Sunday, someone spray painted his garage.

“When I got up for work in the morning, I opened up my garage door. I closed the garage door and I saw the writing and paint on my garage with a Nazi symbol. It said ‘Nazi Pig’,” Vennettilli said.

His neighbors said enough is enough.

“That’s not a good sign for the kids to see in our neighborhood,” Kessler said.

