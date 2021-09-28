Oakland County nurses to administer first COVID-19 vaccine booster doses this week

(Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Oakland County Health Division said it will launch its first clinics to administer the booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Southfield, with more clinics throughout the week in other locations.

The health division said an appointment is strongly recommended but not required. For more information, go to OaklandCountyVaccine.com.

Those who do not have access to the Internet may call the nurse on call at 1-800-848-5533 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. for more information.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized a third dose for people 65 and up, anyone in long-term car facilities, with medical conditions and for those working some high-risk jobs.

“It remains essential for unvaccinated individuals to begin their series of COVID-19 vaccines to help prevent the transmission of the disease even as the Pfizer booster becomes available to those who have received two Pfizer doses,” Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said. “Those who are unsure about whether to get a vaccine or booster or have questions should consult a healthcare provider.”

Here are the times and locations for this week’s clinics for the Pfizer booster dose:

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Indoor clinic from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield

Thursday, Sept. 30

Drive-through clinic from 9 am – 4 p.m. on the Oakland County government campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac in the parking lot between the North Office Building (26 East) and the Medical Examiner’s Office (28 East)

Indoor clinic from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Karl Richter Community Center, 300 East St., Holly

Friday, Oct. 1

Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Rochester Fire Dept., 277 E. 2nd St., Rochester

Saturday, Oct. 2

Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – noon at Novi Fire Station No. 4, 49375 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi

Additional clinics will be available at OaklandCountyVaccine.com.

According to the CDC, about 64% of eligible people in the United States are fully vaccinated. While some Americans have already had a third shot, more than 70 million eligible Americans have yet to have gotten their first dose.

