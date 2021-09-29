Detroit crews work to find source of water leak that’s flooded Martindale Street for months

Neighbors living on a Detroit street have lived with a water leak that has flooded the area. So far, the city's water department is working to find the source. More: https://www.clickondetroit.com/

DETROIT – Residents living on a Detroit street have been dealing with flooding for months and the water department hasn’t been able to find a solution.

City crews were out on Martindale Street trying to find the source of the water leak. The pipe that is leaking was installed in the early 1900′s and officials can’t find the prints. On Thursday night officials had special equipment to help find it.

The problem started with a water main break. The system of pipes below are so old that sounding equipment is needed to locate the pipes and fix the break. That means that for months, Beverly Taylor and her 88-year-old mother Annie Ellis Live are dealing with the flooding on one side of the street.

They said they’ve been unable to get the morning paper and can’t get the garbage picked up. Even the ice cream truck won’t risk driving through.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department confirms that Local 4′s coverage got trucks out to try and clean up the water, but that was only step one. Until high tech equipment is brought in, the lines are identified and fixed the road will flood again.