Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan marries Wayne State University’s Dr. Sonia Hassan

DETROIT – The city of Detroit just got a new first lady.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Dr. Sonia Hassan, of Wayne State University, got married last weekend during a family ceremony in Florida, city officials announced Wednesday. News of the couple’s engagement made public just three months ago.

“We appreciate all the good wishes we’ve received since the announcement of our engagement in June,” said Duggan and Hassan in a statement. “We especially thank our families for their love and support.”

Hassan is the associate vice president of Wayne State University’s Office of Women’s Health, and previously led the Make Your Date nonprofit, which is aimed at preventing pre-term births.

In 2019, the Michigan Attorney General’s office said it would investigate Make Your Date to determine if the organization was properly raising money as a nonprofit. At the time, an investigation was open into Duggan and the city’s interactions with the the organization. He denied directing money to Make Your Date, and his administration was cleared of any wrongdoing this April.

Duggan is running for a third term as Detroit mayor in November, after winning the primary election in August. He is opposed by Anthony Adams, former deputy mayor under Kwame Kilpatrick, and former president of the Detroit School Board.

