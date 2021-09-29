Detroit officers hand out flyers in search for man who tried to abduct girl

Detroit officers are searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a girl.

Detroit officers are searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a girl.

DETROIT – The search continues for a man who attempted to abduct a 13-year old on Detroit’s east side.

“The suspect is still out there lurking and Chief (James) White made it his mission to get this person off the streets,” said 2nd Deputy Chief, Rudy Harper with the Detroit Police Department. “I think that this community, they’re not going to tolerate someone hurting our most vulnerable citizens in the community.”

Original report: Detroit police seek man who tried to abduct, kiss girl while she walked home from school

One of the ways the force is working to locate the man is by having officers go door-to-door while passing out a sketch of him.

Ad

“That’s not a good feeling and I never saw that guy before,” said resident Bertha Bell. “If you don’t have any kids, it’s frightening to know that someone is out snatching children.”

“Me personally as a man, I’m not uncomfortable with it, but as a parent, a little uncomfortable. I feel sorry for her. It’s crazy out here,” said concerned resident and father Gregory Jackson.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to contact police. He’s described as 150 pounds, in his 30s, slim build and was last seen wearing a dingy white shirt with dirty blue jeans.

He’s believed to have a foul odor and chapped lips.