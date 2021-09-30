Police: 38-year-old Eastpointe man found dead inside home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police are investigating after an Eastpointe man was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to Eastpointe police, officers were dispatched at about 1:20 p.m., Sept. 29, to the 24000 block of Ridgecroft Avenue. Officers located a 38-year-old man inside the residence.

Police said he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Showers at 586-445-5100 ext. 1028.

