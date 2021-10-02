Construction workers find human remains under sidewalk in Detroit

Construction workers ripping up concrete sidewalks on Fort Street and Cass Avenue stumbled on human remains beneath the sidewalk.

Construction workers ripping up concrete sidewalks on Fort Street and Cass Avenue stumbled on human remains beneath the sidewalk.

DETROIT – Construction workers ripping up concrete sidewalks on Fort Street and Cass Avenue stumbled upon human remains beneath the sidewalk.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the remains are male but portions are missing, which led anthropologists and police to a dirt and debris pile near Interstate 75 and Ferry Street where the refuse from the construction site is being stored.

They’re looking for the skull and a portion of the torso. The remains are skeletal and police do not know how long they have been there.

What was recovered at the site has been taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner for testing.

More: Detroit news