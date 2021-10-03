Allen Park police seek help identifying vehicle in fatal crash

Two people were killed in an Oct. 3, 2021 collision in Allen Park.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Police in Allen Park are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Allen Road and Garfield Avenue. Police said the vehicle knocked down two street lights, a fire hydrant and part of a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

A photo of the vehicle can be seen above.

The driver and passenger we declared dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the fatal crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding who owns the vehicle is asked to contact the Allen Park Police Department at 313-386-7800.

