Detroit father wants answers after house shot up as family slept inside

DETROIT – A father wants to know who shot up his Detroit home while his entire family was inside.

“About 2:15 a.m., we heard loud bangs. It sounded like a loud pan banging, and I said, ‘What was that?’ I got up and turned on the light upstairs and it was just a lot of smoke,” said Reginald Williams.

That’s what Williams, his wife and their four children woke up to on Saturday morning. Williams is a school bus driver in Pontiac. He quickly realized something was wrong.

“I looked around and I saw my house had been victimized by gun violence by someone shooting my house,” said Williams.

Local 4 cameras captured several bullet holes within his home on Detroit’s west side. There were also markings in his son’s room.

“This where the hole was right there,” Williams said. “And my son was right here sleeping.”

Williams said he called 911 and police collected evidence.

“It just shocked me, because I don’t bother nobody,” Williams said.

He said none of this makes sense. To make matters worse, his home was recently selected by the city of Detroit to be renovated and was finished this summer.

“When you see violence like this, you think what makes someone so upset and angry that they would do something to somebody they don’t even know,” Williams said. “If you have a problem with me, they can come and talk to me. I forgive who ever did this. I forgive. I want to share a message of love.”

