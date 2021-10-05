Detroit police searching for man accused of shooting, injuring person after physical altercation

Police want help locating a man who is wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police want help locating a man who is wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

DETROIT – Police want help locating a man who is wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. Sept. 17 in the area of 1200 Randolph Street, in the area of The Well bar. Police said the suspect’s group and the victim’s group got into a physical altercation outside.

Police said the suspect and victim were physically fighting before the suspect went beneath the awning and fired multiple shots toward the victim’s group, striking the victim.

The suspect fled the area in a black Ford Taurus going in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green camo pants, and dark shoes. The suspect’s vehicle is a newer model, black, Ford Taurus with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Ad

Read: Complete Detroit crime coverage