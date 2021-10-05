Owner of Ypsilanti crematory charged with improper disposal of bodies

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of a crematory in Ypsilanti Township has been charged with improperly disposing of bodies, officials said.

PREVIOUS: Ypsilanti crematory ordered to shut down by state

O’Neil Swanson was arraigned Monday (Oct. 4) in Washtenaw County on one count of improper disposal of dead bodies. Officials said he was charged as a second habitual offender.

Swanson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, according to authorities.

“The allegations against Mr. Swanson are incredibly disturbing, and my heart breaks for those who trusted him to care for their deceased loved ones,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We are committed to ensuring there is criminal accountability in this case.”

Swanson was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Nessel’s office got involved in the investigation this summer after the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs took action against Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C.

Officials confirmed all of the bodies at the location were cremated or removed by June 24.

Swanson and his associates are still under investigation because of accusations that they violated administrative laws set by LARA, officials said.

