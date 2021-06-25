Families find closures as remains removed from unlicensed Ypsilanti crematory

Bodies removed from unlicensed Ypsilanti crematory; families now getting answers

YPSILANTI, Mich. – State officials are revealing new information about the bodies and remains inside a Ypsilanti crematory that is under investigation.

According to authorities, the Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Attorney General’s Office issued a cease and desist order June 4 against Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C.

Family members have reached out to Hank Winchester and are finally getting some closure as the case moves forward.

State officials said bodies were not properly stored and bodily fluids were found leaking onto the floor at the crematory, located on Michigan Avenue.

According to Dana Nessel’s office, all of the remains have been moved out of the building, family members have been contacted and reunited with their loved ones’ remains.

The investigation moves forward and state investigators want to hear from you if your family has been affected by this situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LARA at 517-241-7000.

