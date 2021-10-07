Electric scooters inside carjacked Penske truck allow police to track vehicle, suspect in Redford Township

Police around Metro Detroit were on the lookout Wednesday night for a Penske truck carjacked at Wayne State University. However, police were able to track the truck because of what was in the back.

REDFORD, Mich. – Police around Metro Detroit were on the lookout Wednesday night for a Penske truck carjacked at Wayne State University. However, police were able to track the truck because of what was in the back.

Electric scooters that were inside the back of the truck were sending their signals, allowing police to track the vehicle coming down Grand River Avenue in Redford Township.

The suspect is now in custody.

The owner uses the truck to pick up the scooters to recharge for the next day.

