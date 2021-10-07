Video: Redford, Detroit police pursue stolen van filled with stolen scooters

The van was filled with stolen electric scooters that were constantly pinging their location.

The van was filled with stolen electric scooters that were constantly pinging their location.

DETROIT – Police were able to easily follow a stolen van Wednesday night because of what was inside it.

Original Story: Electric scooters inside carjacked Penske truck allow police to track vehicle, suspect in Redford Township

The van was filled with stolen electric scooters that were constantly pinging their location.

A man was driving the van around and collecting Bird scooters near Wayne State University and when he was loading a scooter, the suspect got into the van and drove off.

Police were able to ping the scooters and locate the van, resulting in a short police pursuit. The suspect tried to bail out of the passenger side door while the van was still moving and authorities were able to take him into custody.

Ad

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video above.

More: Detroit crime news