Michigan State Police troopers find gun during traffic stop in Southfield

MSP troopers found a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop in Southfield on Oct. 9, 2021.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 25-year-old man from Detroit was arrested Saturday morning after Michigan State Police troopers found a loaded weapon inside his vehicle.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1:30 a.m. on M-39, near Eight Mile Road. Police said they initiated a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer for speeding, where troopers found a loaded pistol inside the back pocket of the front-passenger seat.

Police said the driver did not have a concealed pistol license and was arrested.

