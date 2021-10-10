Detroit police seek missing 80-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 80-year-old man with dementia.

According to authorities, Lonnie Jones was last seen Saturday at about 2 p.m. His family said he left his residence -- located near the intersection of Newport and Avondale streets -- and failed to return.

His family said Jones suffers from dementia.

Lonnie Jones Details Age 80 Height 5′5″ Weight 160 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing dark glasses, a hat, gray and blue shirt, blue jeans and using a burgundy walker

Anyone who has seen Lonnie Jones or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage