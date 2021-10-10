Detroit police seek missing 80-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 80-year-old man with dementia.
According to authorities, Lonnie Jones was last seen Saturday at about 2 p.m. His family said he left his residence -- located near the intersection of Newport and Avondale streets -- and failed to return.
His family said Jones suffers from dementia.
|Lonnie Jones
|Details
|Age
|80
|Height
|5′5″
|Weight
|160 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing dark glasses, a hat, gray and blue shirt, blue jeans and using a burgundy walker
Anyone who has seen Lonnie Jones or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
