Partly Cloudy icon
68º

Local News

Detroit police seek missing 80-year-old man with dementia

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Newport Street, Avondale Street, Lonnie Jones
Lonnie Jones
Lonnie Jones (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 80-year-old man with dementia.

According to authorities, Lonnie Jones was last seen Saturday at about 2 p.m. His family said he left his residence -- located near the intersection of Newport and Avondale streets -- and failed to return.

His family said Jones suffers from dementia.

Lonnie JonesDetails
Age80
Height5′5″
Weight160 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing dark glasses, a hat, gray and blue shirt, blue jeans and using a burgundy walker

Anyone who has seen Lonnie Jones or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email