State suspends Canton Township daycare’s license after ‘high-risk special investigation’

“It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare and safety of the children at this family child care home,” LARA said in a release.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton Township daycare has its license suspended by the state, but as of now, what happened inside the home day care is still a mystery.

Local 4 knows the investigation surrounds a serious incident, ranging from abuse or neglect leading to a child’s death, to possible sexual abuse.

On Thursday, the home on Thornhill Court is in the center of an investigation. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) Child Care Licensing Bureau said it has suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the family child care home license of Vagula Aroulselvam.

The agency conducted a high-risk special investigation and found several violations of the Child Care Organizations Act.

Due to the nature of the investigation, one or more of the following conditions had to be met:

Child abuse or child neglect was the suspected cause of a child’s death.

A child was the victim of suspected sexual abuse or sexual exploitation.

Child abuse or child neglect resulted in severe physical injury to a child.

As of now, LARA said the homeowner cannot operate a child care home at the location or any other address or location. The woman may not accept children for care and she must inform all parents of children in her care that her license has been suspended and she can no longer provide child care.

