Mayoral candidate Anthony Adams demands debate with Detroit mayor Mike Duggan

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is running for his third term as mayor of Detroit. His challenger, Anthony Adams, renewed his demand for a debate Saturday afternoon.

Adams took his demand to Duggan’s front door.

At nearly every opportunity, Adams has criticized Duggan for his unwillingness to debate. So Adams and a group of supporters took that demand to the Manoogian Mansion.

Adams knocked on Duggan’s front door, but unsurprisingly, no one answered.

“The mayor has made it clear that he is not going to engage in a debate,” said Duggan’s campaign manager, Alexis Wiley. “I think what we saw outside the house today was an example of why.”

Adams, who was deputy mayor under former mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, said Duggan isn’t doing enough about high taxes, transportation issues and city services.

“If we don’t discuss the issues that are hurting people in this city, then folks will think all is well,” Adams said. “The reality is that all is not well.”

Duggan had debated his opponents in the run-up to election day in his previous two terms in 2013 and 2017, but in 2021, he has nothing to gain by a debate. In the August Primary, Duggan won 72% of the vote. Adams received 10%.

“The time that Anthony Adams spent outside the Manoogian was time he could have spent connecting with Detroiters and getting a chance to share his ideas,” Wiley said.”

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

