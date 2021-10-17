Cloudy icon
51º

Local News

Mayoral candidate Anthony Adams demands debate with Detroit mayor Mike Duggan

‘Lets talk about the issues’

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Local News, Mike Duggan, Mayor Mike Duggan, 2021 Detroit Mayoral Election, Anthony Adams, Michigan Politics, 2021 Election, Kwame Kilpatrick, Alexis Wiley
Mayor Mike Duggan is running for his third term as mayor of Detroit. His challenger, Anthony Adams, renewed his demand for a debate Saturday afternoon.
Mayor Mike Duggan is running for his third term as mayor of Detroit. His challenger, Anthony Adams, renewed his demand for a debate Saturday afternoon.

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is running for his third term as mayor of Detroit. His challenger, Anthony Adams, renewed his demand for a debate Saturday afternoon.

Original Story: Duggan challenger Anthony Adams blasts Detroit mayor over refusal to debate

Adams took his demand to Duggan’s front door.

At nearly every opportunity, Adams has criticized Duggan for his unwillingness to debate. So Adams and a group of supporters took that demand to the Manoogian Mansion.

Adams knocked on Duggan’s front door, but unsurprisingly, no one answered.

“The mayor has made it clear that he is not going to engage in a debate,” said Duggan’s campaign manager, Alexis Wiley. “I think what we saw outside the house today was an example of why.”

Adams, who was deputy mayor under former mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, said Duggan isn’t doing enough about high taxes, transportation issues and city services.

“If we don’t discuss the issues that are hurting people in this city, then folks will think all is well,” Adams said. “The reality is that all is not well.”

Duggan had debated his opponents in the run-up to election day in his previous two terms in 2013 and 2017, but in 2021, he has nothing to gain by a debate. In the August Primary, Duggan won 72% of the vote. Adams received 10%.

“The time that Anthony Adams spent outside the Manoogian was time he could have spent connecting with Detroiters and getting a chance to share his ideas,” Wiley said.”

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

More: Detroit news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

You can watch Steve weekends as anchor of Local 4 News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and reporting throughout the week. Steve is a veteran journalist who has worked at Local 4 since 1995.

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email