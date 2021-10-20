Partly Cloudy icon
2 people shot, 1 stabbed during fight, shootout at Detroit club, police say

3 men in temporary serious condition

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of an Oct. 20, 2021, shooting outside the Exodos club in Detroit's Greektown. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Two people were shot and one person was stabbed overnight during a fight and shootout at a Detroit club, police said.

The fight happened at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20) at the Exodos club at Monroe Street and St. Antoine Road, authorities said.

Officials said three people were involved in a fight that started inside the club and continued outside. Once it moved outside, the fight sparked a shootout, according to police.

Two people were struck by gunfire, and one person was stabbed, officials said. The stabbing might have happened inside the club, authorities said.

A 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old man are in temporary serious condition with gunshot wounds, police said. A 33-year-old man is in temporary serious condition with a stab wound, according to officials.

Police didn’t reveal any suspect information.

