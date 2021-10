LIVONIA, Mich. – A 25-year-old Westland woman was killed overnight in a single-vehicle rollover crash, police said.

The crash happened at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20) on westbound Schoolcraft Road, east of Middlebelt Road, in Livonia, according to authorities.

Officials said the 25-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered during the crash. She was the driver, authorities said.

Livonia police continue to investigate.