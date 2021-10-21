Woman arrested after 2 people killed, 2 more bodies found on Michigan property

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested an “armed and dangerous” woman after two people were killed and two additional bodies were found on the same Michigan property, officials said.

Deputies with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers were called around 4 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20) to a home on South Harrison Avenue, south of Surrey Road in Grant Township.

Officials said they had received a report of a shooting that resulted in two injuries at the property.

On Thursday, authorities revealed both shooting victims died from their injuries. Police said they also found two additional bodies on the property late Wednesday night.

The four victims in this case are a 39-year-old man, 36-year-old man, 85-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, according to officials.

Police said they were searching for Judy Boyer, 54, in connection with the deaths. She was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to deputies.