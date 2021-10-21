Cloudy icon
Person in custody after reports of armed man inside John Glenn High School in Westland

Police say school on temporary lockdown, no shots fired

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

WESTLAND, Mich. – A person has been taken into police custody for questioning following reports of a man with a gun inside of a Westland high school.

Police were at John Glenn High School Thursday after it was reported that a man was inside of the school with a gun. Officials said that the person was armed, but that no shots were fired inside the school.

Police said the building has been secured. A person, whose identity is unknown at this time, has been taken into custody for questioning.

Law enforcement were still at the school as of 12:30 p.m. The school was on temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.

No other information has been released.

