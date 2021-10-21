Person in custody after reports of armed man inside John Glenn High School in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. – A person has been taken into police custody for questioning following reports of a man with a gun inside of a Westland high school.
Police were at John Glenn High School Thursday after it was reported that a man was inside of the school with a gun. Officials said that the person was armed, but that no shots were fired inside the school.
Police said the building has been secured. A person, whose identity is unknown at this time, has been taken into custody for questioning.
Law enforcement were still at the school as of 12:30 p.m. The school was on temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.
No other information has been released.
