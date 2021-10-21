Person in custody after reports of armed man inside John Glenn High School in Westland

A person has been taken into police custody for questioning following reports of a man with a gun inside of a Westland high school.

WESTLAND, Mich. – A person has been taken into police custody for questioning following reports of a man with a gun inside of a Westland high school.

Police were at John Glenn High School Thursday after it was reported that a man was inside of the school with a gun. Officials said that the person was armed, but that no shots were fired inside the school.

Police said the building has been secured. A person, whose identity is unknown at this time, has been taken into custody for questioning.

Law enforcement were still at the school as of 12:30 p.m. The school was on temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon.

No other information has been released.

