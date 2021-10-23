Community members hold candlelight vigil in remembrance of murdered young couple

DETROIT – Community members gathered Friday night to honor a young couple gunned down at a Metro Detroit gas station in front of their 9-month-old son on Oct. 18.

Marshae Nash and Benson Lindsey were murdered at a Marathon gas station on the city’s west side. Police say the child was in the car when the two were shot and killed.

Friday night’s candlelight vigil took place with family, friends and old classmates of the couple in attendance.

It was held in the same neighborhood where the mother grew up.

“She was a wonderful spirit and again the outpouring of love that is here will continue. And we just ask everyone to continue to provide love and support for this wonderful family. And again just uplift her name Marshae and the class of 2018 and her school family here, will not forget,” said Rod Atkins, the former principal of the mother while speaking at the event.

Two people were arrested in connection with the couple’s deaths. To date no one has been charged.

