Planned $170M development in Warren includes hotel, loft apartments and restaurants

Warren mayor says tax dollars won’t pay for development

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

WARREN, Mich. – It’s one thing Michigan’s third largest city doesn’t have -- a downtown district.

Now, Warren’s mayor said it’s time for the council to put it up for a vote.

The planned $170 million development includes a hotel, loft apartments and restaurants.

Warren Mayor James Fouts said the development will be paid for by the developer and a Downtown Development business tax, not tax dollars.

Fouts also said it would bring in 1,000 construction jobs, 700 commercial jobs and $250 million in new business investments. He said it would also generate a new stream of tax revenue.

Fouts said he has answered all of Warren City Council’s questions about the issue.

Watch the video above for the full story.

