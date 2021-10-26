DMC Children’s Hospital unveils new helicopter to cut down on response times

DMC Children's Hospital has a new helicopter that will help it cut down on response time for patients.

DETROIT – The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) Children’s Hospital has an important new tool.

On Tuesday morning the hospital unveiled its new PANDA One (Pediatric and Neonatal Dedicated Ambulance) helicopter. It will be fully equipped with technology to help children in need and staffed with specially trained nurses and respiratory therapists.

The hospital staff said it’s basically a mobile I.C.U.

“The really awesome thing about the helicopter is we can go farther and get there quicker, and then get them back to the hospital faster,” said Robert Shultz, a nurse on the intensive care transport team. “The out of hospital time, that’s the time that we’re really cutting down on with the helicopter.”

The helicopter will be based out of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.