Detroit police surround home where wanted suspects barricaded inside

Police say suspects wanted in ongoing investigation

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police have surrounded a home where suspects involved in an ongoing investigation have reportedly barricaded themselves inside.

At around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police declared a barricaded situation outside of a residence on Fielding Street, near West Outer Drive and Evergreen Road. At least two people wanted in connection with an ongoing police investigation barricaded themselves inside of the home, according to officials.

It is unclear exactly how many individuals are barricaded inside. It is believed that the wanted individuals are armed.

Police have not released any additional information at this time. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as this story develops.

