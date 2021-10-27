Parents divided over proposed sex education curriculum in Saline Area Schools

SALINE, Mich. – Hundreds of people came out for a Saline Board of Education meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 26) to voice opinions regarding a proposed sex education curriculum targeted at students with special needs.

Some parents believe the curriculum is too explicit while others believe it’s a much-needed curriculum to protect already vulnerable students.

The curriculum is called Positive Prevention Plus and is used in multiple states, including some school districts in Michigan. You can view more information about the 2020 special education curriculum here.

The curriculum was created by a doctor and nurse in California. It relies on imagery rather than text for learners with special needs.

Lesson topics include classroom ground rules, changes during puberty, hygiene and self-care, appropriate private and social behaviors, friendship and bullying, sexual contact, and other topics.

Proponents say the curriculum can be customized for an individual’s needs. If a parent doesn’t want a child to learn something that is in the curriculum it can be removed. Proponents also argue it is needed for those with special needs who can be vulnerable to abuse.

