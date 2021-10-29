USA Today names Pontiac’s Erebus No. 2 US haunted attraction

PONTIAC, Mich. – One of the world’s largest walk-through haunted attractions, located right here in Michigan, has yet again been named one of the top haunted attractions in the U.S.

Pontiac’s four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction has been named the second-best haunted attraction in the country in 2021 by USA Today.

“Erebus offers four floors of thrills and chills featuring Hollywood-quality special effects,” USA Today reports. “Measuring more than half a mile, it’s one of the world’s largest haunted attractions.”

The spooky attraction was chosen as the No. 1 pick in the U.S. back in 2019. This year, Erebus was beaten out of the top spot by Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth, Texas.

The haunted attraction is open every evening through Halloween (Oct. 31), and is also open the weekend of Nov. 5, officials said. More information and tickets can be found on Erebus’ website right here.

Last year, the attraction was the site of a deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man by a teenager. The teen has since been charged with murder.

