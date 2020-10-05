Teen charged with murder in connection with fatal Pontiac shooting outside Erebus

PONTIAC, Mich. – Damon Parker Terrelle, 17, was arrested Saturday by officers with the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team and U.S. Marshals.

Police said he was taken into custody near the Indiana border.

He was apprehended in connection with the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old that happened Sunday, Sept. 27 outside Erebus haunted house of Pontiac.

Terrelle was charged Saturday with first degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon. All three charges are felony charges.

Police said Terrelle had no prior criminal history.

