Local News

Police: Man killed in Detroit after walking into traffic, hit by truck

Unidentified man fatally struck Saturday morning

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Detroit, 7 Mile Road, James Couzens Freeway
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, at around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, a man was struck by a truck after he walked into traffic at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and James Couzens Freeway. The pedestrian, whose remains unidentified, died from his injuries, officials said.

Police say the 50-year-old driver of the truck stopped after the incident and remained at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

