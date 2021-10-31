Police: Man killed in Detroit after walking into traffic, hit by truck

Detroit police are investigating after a man reportedly walked into traffic and was hit by an SUV on Saturday.

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, at around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, a man was struck by a truck after he walked into traffic at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and James Couzens Freeway. The pedestrian, whose remains unidentified, died from his injuries, officials said.

Police say the 50-year-old driver of the truck stopped after the incident and remained at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

