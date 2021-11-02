41º

Local News

Chelsea High School officials condemn photo of football player using racist imagery

Matter addressed with entire football team, officials say

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A photo emerged of a Chelsea High School football player making a racist gesture. The district is responding but the controversy isn’t going away.

CHELSEA, Mich. – A photo has been shared that shows Chelsea High School football players making a racist gesture.

School leaders are looking into what happened. Officials said the photo was taken on Aug. 19 inside of a locker room at the high school and then shared on social media. School administration became aware of the photo on Oct. 25.

Several parents of students reached out to Local 4 to describe the photo. They said students wore a white fabric, symbolizing a KKK hood and held up a Nazi salute. School leaders confirmed the people in the photo were students.

