Chelsea High School officials condemn photo of football player using racist imagery

CHELSEA, Mich. – A photo has been shared that shows Chelsea High School football players making a racist gesture.
School leaders are looking into what happened. Officials said the photo was taken on Aug. 19 inside of a locker room at the high school and then shared on social media. School administration became aware of the photo on Oct. 25.
Several parents of students reached out to Local 4 to describe the photo. They said students wore a white fabric, symbolizing a KKK hood and held up a Nazi salute. School leaders confirmed the people in the photo were students.
