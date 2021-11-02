Chelsea High School officials condemn photo of football player using racist imagery

A photo emerged of a Chelsea High School football player making a racist gesture. The district is responding but the controversy isn’t going away.

CHELSEA, Mich. – A photo has been shared that shows Chelsea High School football players making a racist gesture.

School leaders are looking into what happened. Officials said the photo was taken on Aug. 19 inside of a locker room at the high school and then shared on social media. School administration became aware of the photo on Oct. 25.

Several parents of students reached out to Local 4 to describe the photo. They said students wore a white fabric, symbolizing a KKK hood and held up a Nazi salute. School leaders confirmed the people in the photo were students.

“The photograph does not represent our school community or its values. As a district, we condemn any form of racism and will continue to work to create truly inclusive, culturally responsive school environments where all adults and children feel a sense of belonging. This incident shines a light on the need for our continued efforts moving forward. Parents of the students involved in taking the photograph were notified. Families of all football players were notified. The matter was addressed with the entire football team. Additionally, while we cannot comment on specific disciplinary consequences for students, all District policies and student and athletic codes of conduct were followed.” Superintendent Dr. Julie Helber

