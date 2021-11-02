Looking for that hard-to-find toy? Help Me Hank has some advice, alternatives

The toys that all the kids want this holiday season are already hard to find.

DETROIT – The toys that all the kids want this holiday season are already hard to find.

The Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron at Target is already not available in some local stores or for delivery.

Another hot toy is the Akedo Ultimate Arcade Warriors Battle Arena. It’s not available on Walmart’s website. It is available on Amazon with free delivery but it won’t arrive until sometime between Nov. 24 and Dec. 7.

If you still have toys on your shopping list, you are not alone. A supply chain and shortage issue is impacting the toy industry and making getting that much-desired toy difficult.

If you have a particular toy in mind you should check with your local toy store. If they don’t have it, they may have a relationship with the manufacturer.

Another option is to use your social network. Let other parents know what you’re looking for in case they spot it somewhere first. If it’s a toy exclusive to a certain store, like Target, watch their Facebook page for other shoppers posting about it.

Ad

Read: Complete Help Me Hank coverage

Below is a list of some toy shops in Metro Detroit:

Toyology: 119 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 248-268-1412

Toyology: 6389 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322 248-562-7524

Whistle Stop Toys: 21714 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080 586-771-6770

Genuine Toy Co: 550 Forest Ave Suite 8, Plymouth, MI 48170 734-414-9500

Throne of Toys: 8481 N Lilley Rd, Canton, MI 48187 734-335-0445

Toy Box: 13305 Hall Rd, Utica, MI 48315 586-532-5205

Toyland: 18900 Michigan Ave n319, Dearborn, MI 48126 567-315-8838



Are you seeing shortages in your local stores? Let the Help Me Hank team know by clicking here.