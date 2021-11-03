Body found in trunk of burning car in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A body was found in the trunk of a burning car on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, a body was found early Wednesday morning in the trunk of a Chevrolet Impala that was on fire on Chapel Street, near Schoolcraft and West Outer Drive.

Police say the body discovered in the trunk of the car has been burned beyond recognition.

Fire crews were reportedly dispatched to the area for a home fire, but instead found the car on fire. At about 12:24 a.m., Detroit police were also dispatched to the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

