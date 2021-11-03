45º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit man charged after allegedly shooting, killing his wife in driveway

Man reportedly fatally shot wife amid domestic dispute

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Wayburn Avenue, Moross Road, Kelly Road, Domestic Dispute, Shooting, Crime, Second-Degree Murder, Murder, Tereyl Devon Coleman, Raven Coleman
(Pexels stock image)

DETROIT – A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his wife outside of a Detroit home.

Detroit man Tereyl Devon Coleman, 29, is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Oct. 30 following a domestic dispute.

At about 3:20 a.m. that Saturday, police were reportedly dispatched to a residence in the 12000 block of Wayburn Avenue, near Moross and Kelly roads, where they discovered a woman lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest. The woman was identified as Coleman’s wife, 29-year-old Raven Coleman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the man is believed to have fired a handgun at his wife after a verbal altercation escalated between the two.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Tuesday charged Tereyl Coleman with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 17.

More news: Body found in trunk of burning car in Detroit, police say

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email