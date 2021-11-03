Detroit man charged after allegedly shooting, killing his wife in driveway

DETROIT – A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his wife outside of a Detroit home.

Detroit man Tereyl Devon Coleman, 29, is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Oct. 30 following a domestic dispute.

At about 3:20 a.m. that Saturday, police were reportedly dispatched to a residence in the 12000 block of Wayburn Avenue, near Moross and Kelly roads, where they discovered a woman lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest. The woman was identified as Coleman’s wife, 29-year-old Raven Coleman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the man is believed to have fired a handgun at his wife after a verbal altercation escalated between the two.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Tuesday charged Tereyl Coleman with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 17.

