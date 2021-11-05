Oakland County Road Commission seeking part-time help for the winter

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Road Commission for Oakland County is seeking to hire up to 24 part-time seasonal drivers and laborers for this winter.

Those who are interested in part-time driver positions must have a current and valid Michigan commercial driver’s license (CDL) with an “A” endorsement. The part-time drivers may be scheduled to work three days a week and will be on call throughout the winter for additional day, night and weekend work as needed.

“Seasonal workers have been a very efficient and cost-effective way to provide the level of service during the winter that Oakland County residents deserve,” said Managing Director Dennis Kolar. “This enables us to provide a higher level of service than we otherwise could.”

In addition to driving snowplows, the seasonal workers will have several other duties. This includes pothole patching, debris pickup, flagging operations and other work that is assigned.

“Come be part of the team that has made Oakland County’s roads among the safest in the world,” said Kolar. “These positions have also become a good steppingstone to permanent positions at the Road Commission, as full-time employees retire.

Paid training and introductory orientation will be provided. The seasonal positions pay up to $21 per hour.

If selected for hire, you will be required to pass a pre-employment driving-skill assessment, background check and a post-offer physical exam including a drug screening. Driving histories will be reviewed.

Anyone interested can apply online by visiting www.rcocweb.org and clicking on the “Careers” tab at the top of the homepage.

