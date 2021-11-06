Weekend I-75 construction in Oakland County creates headache for drivers

Weekend construction on I-75 has led to backups and frustration for drivers.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Thousands of people would usually be driving up and down the stretch of I-75 between Square Lake and 8 Mile roads.

This weekend, however, it’s shut down in both directions for a massive construction project that won’t wrap up till Monday. It’s been bumper-to-bumper traffic along detours and side streets in Madison Heights while backups stretched for miles through Hazel Park and Warren.

Demolition of the old Stevenson Road crossover bridge started Friday night. Southbound I-75 is closed from Square Lake Road to 8 Mile Road. Northbound I-75 is closed from 8 Mile Road to 14 Mile Road.

Ad

“We’ve got work crews that are moving barrier walls, demoing a bridge, moving heavy equipment and you can’t even have one lane open,” said Dianne Cross, of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

While they’re frustrated with delays, drivers say freeway repairs along this stretch in Oakland County are necessary.

There’s a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel: Work should be done before rush hour Monday morning.

View: Metro Detroit weekend road construction notices for Nov. 5-7, 2021