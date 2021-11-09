Board debates making masks optional in Grosse Pointe Public Schools

Grosse Pointe Public Schools is debating whether to lift its mask mandate.

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Public Schools is debating whether to lift its mask mandate.

A resolution was introduced at Monday (Nov. 8) meeting that would make masks optional in the district.

Currently, Wayne County requires all staff and students to wear masks in K-12 schools.

The board is considering a proposal by board member Lisa Papas that effectively challenges the legality of Wayne County to have a mask mandate.

Papas and some parents who spoke on Monday night cited the state budget signed a month ago, which includes language included by Republicans that some interpreted as a possible loss of funding for counties with emergency health orders not approved on the local level.

Some counties dropped manages for schools, leaving it up to schools and districts. Wayne County did not.

Ad

Discussion centered around wanting a legal opinion before voting on the proposal. One board member in favor of masks asked parents if they wanted to do something that would jeopardize in-person learning.

Meaning, without masks, there could be a higher risk to more outbreaks that could lead to remote learning.