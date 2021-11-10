Morning Briefing Nov. 10, 2021: Northern Michigan health system shifts to ‘red’ pandemic response stage, high-speed chase in Metro Detroit ends in 2 arrests

Ann Enderle, R.N., checks on a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

A major health care provider in northern Michigan said it is putting an emphasis on COVID-19 care and reducing other services after a spike in the region.

Two people were taken into custody after a driver tried to hit a Michigan State Police trooper and then led a long high-speed chase through Wayne and Macomb counties, authorities said.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is answering viewer questions about Pfizer’s recently-authorized pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, which is meant for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

A Michigan high school runner who finished second in a state championship race was disqualified for expressing four-letter words of joy as he crossed the finish line.

The Paint Creek Cider Mill has been a mainstay in northern Oakland County for decades. After some controversy surrounding a change in who runs the cider mill, the winning bidder has withdrawn their bid.

Weather forecast: Cool morning with dense fog advisory 🌫

Michigan reported 8,911 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,970.3 cases over a three-day period. Of the 47 deaths announced Monday, 21 were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,166,517, including 22,521 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,157,606 cases and 22,474 deaths, as of Friday.

