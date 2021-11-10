2 arrested after driver tries to hit state trooper, leads high-speed chase through Metro Detroit

Lines pained on the center of a road.

BELLEVILLE, Mich. – Two people were taken into custody after a driver tried to hit a Michigan State Police trooper and then led a long high-speed chase through Wayne and Macomb counties, authorities said.

Officials said the pursuit started around 3 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10) on eastbound I-94 in the Belleville area when someone resisted arrest, assaulted a trooper and tried to run a trooper over with a vehicle.

Two suspects fled in a blue Dodge Charger with temporary tags, according to authorities.

Troopers lost sight of the Charger around eastbound I-94 and Haggery Road, they said. A short time later, Garden City police officers located the Charger in traffic, and state troopers continued the pursuit, officials said.

The Charger traveled east on I-96, got onto southbound I-75 and then returned to eastbound I-94 at the Southfield Freeway, according to authorities.

While the Charger was on I-94 near Southfield Freeway, troopers deployed stop stops, and the car hit them, police said.

Officials said the Charger became disabled in Macomb County, near Hall Road.

Both people inside the Charger were taken into custody, police said. They were brought to the Brighton Post.

Nobody was injured during the chase.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate.