Michigan State Police search for evidence along I-75 in Detroit after 1 injured in shooting

DETROIT – Michigan State Police investigated two freeway shootings along I-75 in Detroit on Wednesday.

One shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. and the other happened around 4:50 p.m., troopers said the shootings are not related.

Police said the first shooting involved an unknown vehicle and a pickup truck that was disabled during the shooting. Both vehicles were traveling southbound. The shooting happened as both vehicles were about to part at a fork in the highway onto I-94.

Police used a K9 to search for evidence along I-75. No injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting.

In another incident, a 23-year-old Clinton Township man was hospitalized after he was shot on I-75.

The victim said he was trying to get away from a white Sedan that was following him. Police said the victim reported that the shooter was hanging out the window while he fired from the car.

Ad

Police said the victim’s cousin drove him to Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, where he was treated for his injuries at around 5 p.m. Police said he is not cooperating with the investigation and they did not find any evidence along I-75.

Robert Brown lives in the area where the second shooting took place.

“I’m, like, less likely to honk at somebody. I’ll just kind of sit in my car and be like, ‘OK. I don’t want anybody shooting at me,’” Brown said. “It’s kind of scary, actually. It seems like I-75 is getting known for it. It does make me nervous, but it’s kind of sad.”

Read: More local news coverage