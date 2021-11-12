Detroit 16-year-old charged after crashing stolen car during chase, killing 13-year-old, police say

DETROIT – A 16-year-old boy from Detroit has been charged with second-degree murder after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing police, killing a 13-year-old and injuring another teenager, authorities said.

Detroit police said the chase began at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 21. Officers tried multiple times to stop a stolen vehicle, but it took off south on Linsey Street, according to police.

The 16-year-old boy driving the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring another 16-year-old boy, officials said.

Medical officials pronounced the 13-year-old dead at the scene. Both 16-year-olds were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old driver has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, officials said. He is expected to be arraigned Nov. 18 at the Juvenile Detention Center.