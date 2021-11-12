Morning Briefing Nov. 12, 2021: Bloomfield Hills High School student walkout; IRS’ annual tax inflation adjustments for 2022

A massive student walkout is planned for Friday at Bloomfield Hills High School after multiple racist incidents involving students at the school. Students said the racist incidents have not been sufficiently dealt with by the administration.

The Internal Revenue Service announced the tax year 2022 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes.

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

Ten “unruly” United States airline passengers have been fined between $9,000 and $32,000 for a wide range of physical, verbal and mask-related assault incidents during flights, officials allege.

Tons of districts are looking for school bus drivers, but not many are seeing applications. Utica Community Schools thinks that people may be afraid to apply because they are intimidated by driving such a large vehicle -- so we tested one out.

Weather forecast: Temps tumbling into the weekend 🌡

Michigan reported 6,283 new cases of COVID-19 and 163 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,141.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 163 deaths announced Wednesday, 88 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,172,800, including 22,684 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,166,517 cases and 22,521 deaths, as of Monday.

