Police investigating after 32-year-old Detroit woman struck, killed in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 32-year-old Detroit woman was struck and killed by a vehicle at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Telegraph Road and Voorheis Street in Pontiac, according to police.

When officers arrived they found the victim lying in the roadway. The vehicle that struck her was parked nearby.

Police said the driver told them he was traveling northbound with the flow of traffic on Telegraph Road when the pedestrian walked in front of his vehicle.

The victim was transported to McLaren Oakland and pronounced dead by medical staff.

