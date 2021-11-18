Person of interest in Detroit mother’s shooting death was free on bond

Police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting death of a Detroit mother.

A 40-year-old mother of two was fatally shot in her own driveway at 9 a.m. on Wednesday just after dropping her children off at school.

David Ariel Hammond, 45, has been named a person of interest in the case. He is considered armed and dangerous.

David Ariel Hammond (Detroit Police Department)

Since the shooting, chaplains with the Detroit Police Department have been doing all they can to support the victim’s loved ones during this time. Chaplain Yolanda Stinson has been consoling the family.

“The family now has to deal with this mother, this sister, this daughter, this precious friend is not with us for Thanksgiving one week away,” Stinson said.

Police said the victim and person of interest were dating for the past nine months. Local 4 has learned Hammond was arraigned on charges including domestic violence, felonious assault, home invasion, and arson. He was freed on bond.

The victim was supposed to testify in court.

“The only degree of closure we can bring this family at this point is to get this person off the street,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

Police said the victim had just dropped her two children off, ages 11 and 15, and pulled back into her driveway. They said the shooter came up from behind and shot her with a semi-automatic weapon.

Ceasefire Detroit community organizer Quincy Smith said it was a major heartache for everyone who had to witness the scene unfold.

“It’s not just trauma for the whole family. It’s community trauma, the entire neighborhood was affected,” Smith said.

Chaplains said they’ll continue to help support the victim’s family in any way they can.

Anyone who has information about where David Hammond is should contact the police.

