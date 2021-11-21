Man dies in 3-car crash after SUV stalls on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – A man died Saturday following a three-car crash that occurred on Detroit’s west side after an SUV broke down on the freeway.

According to officials, at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, a multiple-vehicle crash took place on westbound I-94 near Lonyo Street in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say a GMC Terrain broke down on the freeway, blocking the right lane. A tractor trailer was reportedly able to stop before hitting the SUV.

However, police say the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was not able to stop in time, and crashed into the back of the tractor trailer, which then struck the SUV. The driver of the Jeep, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Ad

During their investigation, MSP found that the GMC Terrain was a stolen vehicle. Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw two people running from the SUV following the crash. Authorities were not able to locate the driver and passenger in the area.

No one else was hurt in the crash, officials said. This is an ongoing investigation.

More news: 10-year-old girl hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side