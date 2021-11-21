10-year-old girl hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Evanston Street and Somerset Avenue near I-94.

Police said the girl was inside a car with her family when another car pulled up to them and started shooting at them. Police said they counted at least 30 shell casings across the entire crime scene.

Police are trying to figure out if the car was the intended target or if they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Unfortunately, we’re in this all-time violence of guns, kind of a wild west out here. When I say multiple casings, I see handgun rounds and what could be rifle rounds, even though they could be fired from a handgun,” Cmdr. Eric Decker said. “We need the public’s help. We need to take these guys who are running around shooting guns off the street, and that comes from the police and the public working together.”

Police said they need the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was driving a four-door dark burgundy Cadillac.

The girl is recovering in the hospital. Police said she’s in temporary serious condition.