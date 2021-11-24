Morning Briefing Nov. 24, 2021: Detroit high school football team target of racial slurs; Bo Schembechler statue vandalized

A Detroit high school football team was the target of racial slurs as they were celebrating their semifinal win last week.

The game between Martin Luther King Jr. High School and Mason High School was played at Wayne Memorial High School. Both schools are addressing what happened.

The Bo Schembechler statue outside of Schembechler Hall on the University of Michigan campus was vandalized with red paint and graffiti.

A man twice convicted of breaking into homes owned by rapper Eminem is in legal trouble again after he violated his probation by failing to show up for a probation appointment and allegedly assaulting a mall security officer in the southeastern Michigan community of Taylor.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after he hid in a women’s bathroom stall, jumped out and tried to sexually assault a woman in Plymouth, officials said.

A marijuana testing lab filed a lawsuit against Michigan regulators after a major product recall and allegations of unreliable results.

Michigan reported 17,008 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,669.3 cases over a three-day period. Of the 83 deaths announced Monday, 32 were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,259,261, including 23,315 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,242,253 cases and 23,232 deaths, as of Friday.

