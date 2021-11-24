32º

Local News

Police release sketch of man accused of trying to sexually assault 25-year-old woman who was jogging at Port Huron park

Attack happened on Nov. 8

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Composite sketch of the suspect from attempt sexual assault in Port Huron. (Port Huron Police Department)

PORT HURON, Mich. – Police have released a composite sketch of a man accused of trying to sexually assault a 25-year-old woman while she was jogging at a Port Huron park.

The assault happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 8) in the wooded area of Sanborn Park, according to police. A Port Huron resident had been jogging in the park when she said she was attacked by an unknown male. The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a medium build.

Port Huron police officers, K-9 unit, detectives and the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Original report: Man tries to sexually assault 25-year-old woman who was jogging at Port Huron park

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Tips can also be emailed by clicking on the CAPTURE link at www.porthuronpolice.org.

